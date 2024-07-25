WP: US financial sanctions affect a third of all countries in the world

US financial sanctions against companies, individuals or property have affected one third of all countries in the world in one form or another. This is the conclusion reached by the authors of the publication The Washington Post (WP).

At the same time, more than 60 percent of low-income countries are currently under Washington’s restrictions. The United States imposes three times more sanctions than any other state or organization, the publication states. In 2023 alone, the American administration imposed sanctions against more than three thousand individuals.

WP notes that US sanctions cause significant damage to the countries affected by them. For example, restrictions on Cuba affect the supply of vital medicines to the island, and sanctions against Syria make it difficult for the country to rebuild after the war.

Earlier, Ksenia Bondarenko, Associate Professor of the Department of World Economy at the Faculty of World Economy and World Politics at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, predicted that even if Republican Donald Trump wins the upcoming US presidential election, it is unlikely that economic sanctions will be lifted from Russia after that. She also believes that Trump’s return to the White House will mean a resumption of trade wars.