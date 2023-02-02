The United States sanctioned last Wednesday (1) 22 people and institutions for helping Russia’s military industry to escape US sanctions during the War against Ukraine.

The Treasury Department explained in a statement that those sanctioned did, in fact, support Russia militarily to circumvent the sanctions imposed against the country.

“Sanctioning (Russia’s allies) is one of many steps the Treasury and our coalition of partners have taken, and will continue to take, to enforce sanctions against Russia’s defense industry, its benefactors, and its supporters. “, Treasury Under Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the note.

Among those sanctioned are Igor Zimenkov and his son Jonatan, arms negotiator in Cyprus, for allegedly facilitating the sale of Russian arms to governments of other countries.

U.S. investigations found that both dealt directly with Treasury-sanctioned Russian defense contractors and were involved in the sale of helicopters and cybersecurity equipment outside Russia.

Members of the “Zimenkov network” were also sanctioned, accused of involvement with the Russian army by supplying technological devices to a Russian company after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “It is increasingly difficult for the Russian military-industrial complex to replenish the Kremlin’s war machine, forcing it to turn to perverse suppliers such as Iran and North Korea. “

All those sanctioned had their properties and assets blocked, in addition to being prohibited from carrying out any transaction with Americans during the duration of the embargo.