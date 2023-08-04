Two US Navy sailors were indicted and arrested on charges of sharing classified military information with Chinese intelligence officials.

Jinchao Wei and Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao were detained in a raid prompted by growing concerns about spying and actions by foreign agents within the US military.

Jinchao Wei, who served as a driver’s assistant on the aircraft carrier USS Essex, was arrested at Naval Base San Diego, one of the Navy’s largest facilities in the Pacific, on Wednesday.

According to the allegations, Wei established a relationship with a Chinese intelligence official from February 2022 and shared photos, videos and technical manuals of the Navy ships in exchange for payments. This information included details about the ships’ layouts and weapons systems. He reportedly received thousands of dollars as part of the deal.

The indictment alleges that Wei was able to access confidential information stored on Navy computer systems due to his security clearance. During the period of sharing the information, Wei obtained American citizenship, and the Chinese intelligence official congratulated him on this.

Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, who worked at the Ventura County Naval Base in California, is accused of providing confidential US military information to a Chinese intelligence officer disguised as a maritime economic researcher.

Zhao was also arrested on Wednesday and was responsible for installing and maintaining electrical equipment at military installations. He also had security clearance and is alleged to have provided photos of computer screens showing operational orders from US military exercises and designs for US radar systems stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

The arrests of Wei and Zhao come amid growing concerns about spying activities and China’s strategic advances towards the United States. Justice Department officials highlighted the severity of the sailors’ actions.

“They are accused of violating the commitments they made to protect the United States and betraying public trust, to the benefit of the PRC government. [República Popular da China]”, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Division of Homeland Security, Matthew G. Olsen, said at a news conference.

Military spokesman General Patrick Ryder declined to comment specifically on these arrests, but emphasized that there are clear policies and procedures in place to protect confidential information within the military. He also indicated that reviews are underway to further enforce these controls.

These arrests are the third high-profile case this year in which members of the US military have been arrested on espionage charges.