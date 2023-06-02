This is what National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will announce in a speech he will deliver today to the Arms Controll Association

The Biden administration is ready to have negotiations with Russia on a future framework agreement for the control of nuclear weapons, to be brought into force after the New Start expires in 2026. This is what National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will announce in a speech he will deliver today to the Arms Controll Association, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal and other American media.

According to the sources, Sullivan will stress that the United States remains committed to the New Start if Russia does, and “signal that they are open to dialogue” on building a new framework agreement for nuclear risk management.

Last February Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of cooperation with the New Start section regarding nuclear warheads and missile inspections due to tensions between Washington and Moscow over the war in Ukraine. However, Russia has said it will continue to respect the nuclear weapons limit.