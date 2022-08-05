US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday they are ready to continue talks on a prisoner exchange involving WNBA star Brittney Griner and another imprisoned American.

The two top diplomats spoke separately on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, a day after a court of Moscow to sentence Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges. They did not meet or speak in person during the conference.

President Joe Biden called Griner’s punishment “unacceptable” and said the White House would work tirelessly to secure his release. shortly after sentencing. “There is a special channel agreed by the presidents,” Lavrov told a news conference. “Whatever is said publicly, that channel is still open.”

Blinked indicated that USA will continue its efforts to negotiate an agreement for the release of Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was jailed in Russia in 2020 on espionage charges he denies. “We put forward, as you know, a substantial proposal that Russia should engage with us,” Blinken said.

What Foreign Minister Lavrov said this morning and publicly is that they are prepared to engage through the channels that we have established to do just that and we will follow.”

Last month, the Biden administration proposed swapping Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the “merchant of death” who was sentenced to 25 years in 2012, and a second Russian also being held in a US jail. , according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

While Bout has long been the subject of the Kremlin’s efforts to return to Russia, officials in Moscow have been inclined to reject the offer because they see its terms as unequal, people familiar with Kremlin thinking say.

Griner, 31, was convicted of drug possession and smuggling after her arrest at a Moscow airport. after customs officials found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in his luggage. He pleaded guilty on July 7, saying his action was unintentional and his lawyers had asked the court for lenient punishment.

A Russian official requested through a back channel that Vadim Krasikov, a former official with ties to the national spy agency who was convicted of murder in 2021 in Germany, be included in any exchange deal, people familiar with the discussions said.

Another potential target for Russia could be Vladislav Klyushin, a Kremlin member extradited from Switzerland to the US in December on insider-trading charges, several people in Moscow with knowledge of the matter said.

Klyushin may be much more valuable to Russia and the US. Russian intelligence has concluded that he has access to documents related to the hacking of Democratic Party servers during the 2016 presidential election, according to people in Moscow close to the Kremlin and security services. .

One of Klyushin’s suspected co-conspirators, who remains at large, was previously indicted in connection with Russia’s plot to interfere in the vote.BLOOMBERG

