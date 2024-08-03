WP: US-Russia prisoner swap puts Ukraine on alert

Ukraine reacted with alarm to the prisoner exchange between Russia, the United States and European countries. According to The Washington Post (WP), Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted with concern that such exchanges could now become a trend, and Ukrainians are panicking about the possible reduction in the supply of weapons and money from abroad.

The publication’s journalists note that Ukrainian officials are concerned about the deal, as it indicates the ability of Russia and the West to negotiate.

There has long been concern in Kyiv that supporters, especially the United States, might engage in secret talks with Moscow. Ukrainian officials insisted Friday that they would force the president [США Джо] Biden to deliver on his oft-repeated promise: “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” The Washington Post

The US is talking about the possibility of the West starting to move towards peace in Ukraine

Meanwhile, former chief of staff to US Secretary of State Colin Powell, retired US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, believes that the large prisoner exchange between Russia and the US gives grounds to discuss the possibility of the West beginning to move towards peace in Ukraine.

Wilkerson also admitted that the Kyiv authorities are “dragging the leadership of the European Union and the United States to the altar.” At the same time, he pointed out that Washington is opposed to a ceasefire and peace talks. Wilkerson expressed hope that the West will move in this direction.

In turn, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov compared the negotiations on the prisoner exchange with the negotiations on the topic of Ukraine. According to him, the negotiations on the Ukrainian issue are characterized by “completely different principles,” such as Russia’s national interests and its national security. The press secretary concluded that work in this area “is being conducted in a slightly different mode and according to different principles.”

These are different areas of work and completely different situations… This work, which was carried out along the lines of the FSB and the CIA, required very complex negotiations, the compilation of very complex, filigree chains, the involvement of a number of countries. But if we talk about Ukraine and more complex international problems, this is a completely different matter Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

The Kremlin’s official representative emphasized that Russian special services continue to work to return compatriots imprisoned abroad.

Prisoner swap linked to possible Trump election victory

US Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance expressed the opinion that the large-scale prisoner exchange between countries occurred due to the possible imminent victory of former President Donald Trump in the elections. Vance believes that the Republican candidate will “bring order to the world.”

But we have to ask ourselves: Why are they coming home? I think it’s because the “bad guys” around the world realize that Donald Trump is about to return to power, so they’re cleaning up. That’s a good thing, and I think it’s a testament to Donald Trump’s power. JD VanceUS Vice Presidential Candidate

Meanwhile, Trump himself called the prisoner swap deal phenomenal for Russia. “The Russians made a great deal. (…) They made a phenomenal deal,” the politician noted.

At the same time, the former American leader criticized Washington’s actions in this deal. On his social network Truth Social, he demanded answers from the White House.

“So when are they going to release details of the prisoner swap with Russia? How many people did we get for the ones we gave up?… Are we releasing murderers, hitmen, or thugs? Just curious because we never make a good deal on anything, especially hostage swaps,” Trump wrote.

On August 1, the largest prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War took place at Ankara airport between Russia, the United States and several European countries. Among those exchanged were journalist Evan Gershkovich, politicians Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza (both are included in the register of foreign agents by the Russian Ministry of Justice).