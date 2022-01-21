By Simon Lewis

GENEVA (Reuters) – Top diplomats from Russia and the United States made little headway in the Ukraine talks on Friday, but agreed to continue talks to try to resolve the crisis that has stoked fears of a military conflict.

After talks in Geneva, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of a “swift and severe” response should Russia invade Ukraine after Moscow gathered troops near the Ukrainian border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was still awaiting a written response regarding its demands for security guarantees.

But both said they were open to more dialogue, and Blinken saw reason to hope that mutual security concerns could be addressed.

“Based on the conversations we’ve had – the extensive talks – over the past week and today here in Geneva, I think there are reasons and ways to address some of the mutual concerns we have about security,” Blinken said.

He described the talks as “frank and substantive”, and said Russia now faced a choice.

“She can choose the path of diplomacy that can lead to peace and security, or the path that will only lead to conflict, grave consequences and international condemnation,” Blinken told reporters, adding that the choice of diplomacy would be preferable.

“We were clear — if any Russian military force crosses the Ukrainian border, that is a renewed invasion. It will be met with a swift, stern and united response from the United States and our partners and allies.”

Lavrov said the ball was in Washington’s court.

Describing the meeting as open and helpful, he said Moscow will understand whether negotiations are on track once it receives a written response from the United States regarding its broad security demands.

Russia’s demands include a halt to NATO’s eastward expansion and a pledge that Ukraine will never be able to join the Western military alliance.

“I cannot say whether we are on the right or wrong path. We will understand this when we receive the American response on paper regarding all points of our proposal,” Lavrov said.

Blinken said he looks forward to sharing with Russia “our concerns and ideas in more detail and in writing next week” and said that he and Lavrov “agreed to have further discussions after that.”

Russia and the United States may hold another meeting next month to discuss Moscow’s demands for security guarantees, Russian news agency RIA reported, citing a source in the Russian delegation.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Alexander Ermochenko in Donetsk, Mark Trevelyan in London and Vladimir Soldatkin and Tom Balmforth in Moscow)

