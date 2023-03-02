The secret services of the United States concluded this Wednesday (1st) that it is “highly unlikely” that a foreign adversary caused the so-called Havana syndrome, a set of health problems such as dizziness and nausea suffered by American diplomats around the world. .

The illnesses were first detected in late 2016 among diplomatic staff in Havana, and in 2017 then-President Donald Trump accused the Cuban government of perpetrating “acoustic attacks” against embassy workers, which is why it suspended consular services in Cuba.

But a report released on Wednesday by the National Intelligence Council, which brings together several US agencies, concluded that it is “highly unlikely that a foreign adversary was responsible for the health anomalies.”

US intelligence reviewed classified documents and scientific and medical literature to ultimately determine that there is “no credible evidence that a foreign adversary has a weapon or device” capable of causing the reported health problems.

It also pointed out “methodological limitations” in the medical reports that developed the Havana syndrome theory.

“The US team’s symptoms were likely the result of factors not involving a foreign adversary, such as pre-existing conditions, conventional illnesses, or environmental factors,” the document notes.

At a press conference, State Department spokesman Ned Price explained that “there is no common denominator” among all those affected, as some cases can be explained by “natural causes”, others by “environmental effects” and some have yet to be determined.

However, he stressed that the government headed by President Joe Biden remains committed to continuing to provide the necessary health care to workers still affected by these diseases.

More than 200 US diplomats and their families deployed in different countries have suffered symptoms of the so-called Havana syndrome, such as dizziness, nausea, hearing problems or migraines.

In addition to Cuba, where the first cases were detected in 2016 and 2017, similar incidents have been recorded in China, Austria, Germany and even Washington.

President Joe Biden signed a law called the Havana Law in 2021, which establishes the obligation to help workers suffering from these symptoms.

In January of last year, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had already excluded the possibility that the discomfort described was the result of a campaign led by an enemy country like Russia, contrary to what had been speculated.