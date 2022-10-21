There is a new international actor in the war in Ukraine. The United States had been warning since July that Iran planned to sell to Russia the UAV drones that are wreaking terror across Ukraine, but the White House confirmed on Thursday that Iranian military personnel are also on the ground.

“We have abundant evidence that there are Iranian military in Crimea assisting Russia in these operations,” White House National Security Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said. Iran “categorically” denies this, said Amir Saeid, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, where the United States presented the evidence to Security Council members in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

This was traumatically reminiscent of the day in 2003 when Secretary of State Colin Powell presented the same body with evidence that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, arguing that he was misleading UN inspectors to hide them before his visits. . Russia and Iran cling to this, accusing the United States of articulating an international disinformation campaign against them.

This time US intelligence claims to know exactly what the Iranian military is doing in Crimea. According to Kirby, the technology that Iran sold to Russia to escalate the war and sow terror among Ukrainians initially experienced “systemic failures” in achieving the goals set by the Russian military. “They weren’t being flown properly and were missing targets,” he explained. “Apparently they weren’t performing to the standards that ‘customers’ expected,” he added.

“Exporting Terrorism”



Given the importance of “customers”, the Iranians decided to “move” to Ukraine military personnel who train and advise the Russians to make drone strikes “more lethal”. The White House and the Pentagon have determined that this will not fundamentally change the course of the war, but it will fundamentally change their relationship with Iran. An agreement to resume the anti-nuclear treaty is ruled out. Washington also warns that it will increase sanctions against Iran and is even considering assisting demonstrators protesting against the ayatollahs’ regime, because “what is clear is that Iran continues to export terrorism inside and outside the Middle East,” said the spokesman. of the State Department, Ned Price.

The US warnings came on the same day that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a telephone conversation to discuss the situation of the war in Ukraine. The two officials spoke this Friday about “current international security issues and, notably, the situation” in the former Soviet republic. The Pentagon specified that its representative conveyed to the Russian minister the need to “keep the lines of communication open” in the context of the war. Shoigu and Austin have maintained telephone contact at very specific times since the Russian invasion.