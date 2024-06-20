Putin told reporters in Hanoi about the rudeness of the United States, nuclear doctrine and Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin completed his state visit to Vietnam. The Russian leader took off from the airport in Hanoi on the evening of June 20. Before leaving, he answered questions from journalists. The politician discussed the rudeness of the West, nuclear doctrine and the situation in Ukraine.

The Russian leader and Vietnamese President To Lam held talks that lasted about an hour and a half. Following the meeting, the heads of the two states adopted a joint statement on further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Related materials:

Putin pointed out the rudeness of the United States

The Russian leader noted that the rudeness of the United States and pressure on other countries in strategic terms is harmful to Washington, and no one will forgive this.

The rudeness with which the American authorities do this is not always to their benefit, and in strategic terms only to their detriment, because no one likes this snobbery Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to the head of state, the West is constantly escalating the situation, hoping that Russia will be scared.

Putin also said that NATO is moving to Asia and that a bloc system is being “formed” there, which poses a threat to Russia.

Putin warned the West over Ukraine

Putin turned to the West about Ukraine. He considered it a big mistake to talk about inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, since this would mean the end of a thousand-year-old statehood.

The head of state emphasized that the West, in connection with plans to defeat Russia, lowered the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

For Russia, this means the end of its statehood, that’s what it means. This means the end of the thousand-year history of the Russian state. I think this is clear to everyone. Why should we be afraid? Isn’t it better then to go to the end? Vladimir Putin President of Russia

He also said that Moscow could supply weapons to other countries in response to Western military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Putin spoke about the progress of the Northern Military District and the settlement in Ukraine

Putin said that Kyiv will try to present the new counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army as a strategic success.

According to him, the United States and European countries are in a certain way pushing Ukraine to push Russian units onto the state border again at any cost.

The head of state added that Moscow will proceed from the current situation during negotiations. He also noted that he had not seen any signals demonstrating the desire of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to begin a settlement.

Putin stressed that Russia’s proposals “are on the table.” He clarified that “when all the subjects interested in the negotiations” take these proposals and begin the negotiation process, it no longer depends on Moscow.

The Russian leader also said that Moscow does not ask for help from foreign countries in conducting a special military operation (SVO).

Regarding the possibility of somehow using each other’s capabilities in this conflict: we are not asking anyone for this, no one has offered it to us Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state commented on the DPRK defense treaty, clarifying that it is not something new and is concluded in connection with the cessation of the old one.

Related materials:

Putin discussed nuclear doctrine and preventive strike

Putin said that Moscow is thinking about possible changes in the country’s nuclear doctrine. He noted that the potential enemy is also working on this, “on new elements related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.”

And we know that in expert circles in the West there are ideas floating around that such weapons could be used and there is nothing particularly terrible about it. We must pay attention to this Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin also spoke about the possibility of Russia launching a preventive nuclear strike. According to him, Moscow does not need such an opportunity, since “when responding to a counter strike, the enemy will be guaranteed to be destroyed.”

Previously, the head of state stated that the United States would not come to the aid of its allies in Europe in the event of an exchange of nuclear strikes with Russia. However, the Russian president has always emphasized that the use of nuclear weapons for Moscow is “an extreme and undesirable measure.” He also asked not to “mention in vain” the topic of nuclear strikes.