The Dubai World Cup is one of the most lucrative horse races anywhere in the world and it always attracts the best dirt horses from North America, Europe, and Asia. US-trained horses could dominate this year’s latest renewal.

Among those with entries in the race is Grade One winner Hot Rod Charlie. Connections have opted against running their horse in the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park to ensure he is as fresh as he possibly can be for the assignment at Meydan on the final night of the Dubai World Cup Carnival.

The four-year-old has had 13 races on the track now, including his victory in the Louisiana Derby. He has yet to appear outside of North America. Connections are expected to travel early to Dubai to allow the horse to acclimatize to conditions before he lines up in the 2,000-metre contest. Hot Rod Charlie is +450 in betting on horse racing online for the big race. If successful, he will be the 13th US-trained winner of the Dubai World Cup since its inauguration in 1996.

Life Is Good Has Huge Reputation

With just five races so far on track, Life Is Good is set to travel to the Middle East with little experience. The four-year-old has lost just once though and will enter the race with a huge reputation, as he is considered to be one of the best horses in training in the US.

After finishing second in a Grade One event at Saratoga back in August, he then produced back-to-back success. First in the Grade Two Kelso Handicap and then in the Grade One Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Del Mar.

His success at the Breeders’ Cup Championship was very impressive as he led from start to finish, beating a strong international field. It has also been suggested that the horse would benefit from stepping up in distance in the future, which is why connections are considering the Dubai World Cup.

Trainer Todd Pletcher has won just about every major horse racing in the US. Victory in Dubai would rank as one of the best in his impressive career. It would also elevate Life Is Good as one of the stars of his generation.

Mandaloun Puts Himself In Dubai World Cup Picture With Comeback Win

Brad Cox’s colt Mandaloun won three race wins in 2021. He improved as the year progressed, winning a Grade One contest at Monmouth Park over 1m1f back in July. He then had six months off the track, which indicates he had some kind of problem.

Mandaloun was involved in a great tussle with Hot Rod Charlie in the Haskell Stakes. The latter crossed the finish line a nose in front. However, the stewards disqualified him, which then meant Cox’s runner was promoted to first place.

The four-year-old returned to action in 2022 with a narrow margin for success at Fair Grounds in a Grade Three race. He will be expected to build upon that performance when he next appears on the track, possibly at Meydan.

The Dubai World Cup takes place on Saturday 26. It will be the 26th running of the prestigious international race.