WP: FBI suspected Trump of receiving $10 million from Egypt for 2016 elections

The FBI conducted a secret investigation into US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s ties to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, whom the former US leader once jokingly called his “favorite dictator.” This found out The Washington Post (WP) newspaper.

It is noted that the investigation began in 2017 after US intelligence reported in 2016 that the Egyptian leader attempted to send Trump campaign funds. We are talking about 10 million dollars. If the transfer took place, it would violate federal law prohibiting US presidential candidates from receiving funds from abroad, WP writes.

At the same time, investigators were trying to understand whether there was a connection between this amount and the $10 million that Trump had invested in the financial campaign in recent days. Moreover, five days after the Republican won the election, bank managers in Cairo received a letter from an organization linked to the country’s intelligence services. The document contained a request to withdraw $10 million in cash from the organization’s account.

Trump’s press secretary Jason Miller, for his part, denied the allegations. “President Trump has never received a dime from Egypt,” he told WP. The deadline to file charges on the matter expired on January 15, 2022, five years after the Egyptian bank withdrawal.

In 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was supposed to meet with el-Sisi during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, but he was delayed. “Where is my favorite dictator?” Trump jokingly asked.