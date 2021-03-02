The US Department of Commerce has published a list of companies that have come under sanctions in connection with the situation around Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent)… Document published in the US Federal Register.

The US Department of Commerce blacklisted nine companies from Russia, three from Germany and one from Switzerland for “proliferation activities in support of the Russian weapons of mass destruction program”. Among Russian enterprises, in addition to the 27th Scientific Center of the Ministry of Defense, the document lists the companies “Himmed”, “Femteko”, “Interlab”, “Labinvest”, “Analyt Products”, “Intertech Instruments”, “Pharmcontract”, “Rau Pharm” and “Regionsnab”.

In addition, the agency’s restrictions apply to the German companies ChimConnect Gmbh, Pharmcontract and Riol-Chemie, as well as the Swiss ChimConnect AG.

It is noted that any operations related to the export of the products of these companies to the United States are subject to the “presumption of refusal” licensing regime. In addition, those who do business with these companies are also at risk of falling under US sanctions.

Earlier, the United States released a list of Russians who have come under sanctions due to the situation with Navalny. Among them are FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, FSIN Head Alexander Kalashnikov, Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, head of the Kremlin’s internal policy department Andrei Yarin and others. In addition to them, the 27th Scientific Center of the Ministry of Defense, the 33rd Central Scientific Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense and the Scientific Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology (GosNIIOKhT) fell under the sanctions.