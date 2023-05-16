The United States on Monday revealed figures for its strategic nuclear deterrence arsenal and urged Russia to do the same, despite Moscow suspending its participation in the New Start nuclear disarmament treaty.

As of March 1, the United States had deployed 662 intercontinental ballistic missiles — a number that includes missiles aboard submarines and bombers — with 1,419 nuclear warheads and 800 launchers, according to the State Department.

“The United States urges Russia to fulfill its legal obligations by returning to full implementation of Novo Start and all stabilization, transparency and verification measures contained therein,” the department added.

Russia suspended its participation in the New Start treaty in February in response to aid delivered by the West to Ukraine amid that country’s war with Moscow. Signed in 2010, the treaty is the most recent bilateral nuclear disarmament agreement between the Russians and the United States.