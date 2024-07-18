Newsweek: Harris Becomes Bookmakers’ Favorite to Run for US President

Current US Vice President Kamala Harris has become the favorite among American bookmakers to replace Joe Biden as the next Democratic presidential candidate in 2024, according to bookmakers reports Newsweek

“Vice President Kamala Harris is the front-runner to become the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024,” the post reads. According to users, Harris has a 45 percent chance of being nominated for president, while Biden has a 40 percent chance.

Earlier, ABC News reported that one of the most senior Democrats, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, called on Biden to drop out of the race in a private conversation. As the channel clarifies, Schumer told Biden that it would be better for him, the party, and the country if he left. The meeting took place on July 13 at Biden’s home in Delaware. Immediately after, the Senate Democratic leader said in an official statement that the meeting was good.