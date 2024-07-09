CNN: NATO summit in Washington to call Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO irreversible

The declaration of the summit, which will take place on July 9-11 in Washington, will call Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO irreversible. This is reported CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the project.

According to journalists, the draft declaration may still change before the final version is adopted.

“The White House supports the use of this word (“irreversible” — note from “Lenta.ru”) in the final declaration, if the document also confirms that Ukraine’s work on democratic reforms must continue,” an unnamed American official said.

He added that the final version of the document following the North Atlantic Alliance summit will contain this wording.

Earlier, the Secretary General of the military bloc Jens Stoltenberg said that the decision to strengthen support for Ukraine, which will be made at the NATO summit, will not make the North Atlantic Alliance part of the conflict.