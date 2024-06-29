Axios: Biden Will Drop Out of Race If His Family and Friends Decide So

US President Joe Biden will drop out of the presidential race if his closest relatives and friends decide to do so, according to Axios.

“The only way President Biden can resign despite his debate failure is if the same small group of dedicated people who helped propel his nomination suddenly—and shockingly—decide it’s time for him to go,” it said. in the material.

As the portal notes, the only people who make decisions for Biden are his wife Jill Biden, his younger sister Valerie Biden and 85-year-old Ted Kaufman, a longtime friend and constant adviser to the American leader, as well as a small group of White House advisers. “This kitchen cabinet, which has existed for decades, acts as an extended family, a council of elders and a ruling oligarchy. Only these allies have influence over decisions, large and small, in Biden’s life and presidency,” the publication notes.

It is clarified that if Biden continues to fight for the presidency, it will be only because he and his entourage believe that he has a much better chance of defeating former President Donald Trump than US Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Biden’s allies have already worked out all the scenarios and see little chance for anyone other than Harris to win if he resigns,” the portal concluded.

Earlier, it became known that 60 percent of Americans opposed Biden’s participation in the presidential election. In addition, more than half of those polled (57 percent) believe that Trump surpassed Biden in the debates.