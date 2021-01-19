The United States returns to world “front line”, But now it will count on its allies to “win the competition with China” and counter its other adversaries. Antony Blinken, the secretary of state nominated by Joe Biden, promised on Tuesday to break with the unilateralist and sovereign diplomacy of Donald Trump.

“We can revitalize our fundamental alliances,” Antony Blinken plans to say this Tuesday during his hearing before the Senate, according to the text released by his team. “Together, we are in a much better position to counter the threats posed by Russia, Iran and North Korea and defend democracy and human rights. “

Blinken’s words are in accordance with the message repeated by the president-elect to turn the page of the Trump administration, which for four years has displaced its historical allies, has flirted with autocrats, has broken international agreements and despised multilateral organizations.

To do this, Biden will bring the United States back into the Paris climate agreement. He has also selected experienced diplomats who were part of the Barack Obama administration, a team designed to return to a foreign policy more traditional.

Tony Blinken. Photo: AP

At the head of these diplomats will be Blinken, an interventionist who will have to deal with a country that wants to stop looking outside.

“The American leadership continues to count,” the Secretary of State nominated by Biden will say in the afternoon before the senators, who will decide in the coming days if you get the charge.

Blinken will promise a return of the United States to the “front line”, but collectively, because “none of the great challenges” of the moment “can be solved by one country acting alone.”

“Guided by these principles, we can overcome the covid crisis, the greatest shared challenge since World War II.”

“We can win the competition with China,” he will also say. Biden, described as “weak” by many Republicans, has vowed to be “tough on China”.

Will that firmness give rise to new Cold War like the one that seemed to be approaching under the leadership of Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump’s secretary of state, or a clear but more peaceful strategic competition, as do the Europeans want?

The answer to this question will determine “the success or failure of US foreign policy,” said former diplomat Bill Burns, nominated by Biden for head of the CIA before the November elections.

The Biden-Blinken duo face various deadlines imminent that will test your firmness and capacity for dialogue.

The first will be with Moscow, his old rival, with those who have until February 5 to extend the treaty key nuclear disarmament New Start.

The Biden administration, which wants to leave behind Trump’s policy of approach to the Russian presidentVladimir Putin will have to find a way to negotiate with the pressure of the calendar.

Iran

Even more critical will be the Iranian issue. Biden has promised to return to the international agreement to prevent Tehran from acquiring the atomic bomb, signed in 2015 under the Obama administration of which he was vice president, and then unilaterally abandoned by Trump.

The new administration will have to lift the sanctions that the Republicans have tightened up until the end of their term. It will also have to ensure that Tehran once again complies with the nuclear restrictions imposed in the agreement that it was bypassing once Trump left the pact.

The Democrat will also have to demonstrate to a skeptical American political class that he will show firmness to Iran’s actions in the Middle East.

Blinken’s role, his faithful 58-year-old advisorIt will be even more crucial as the beginning of Biden’s term will be monopolized by internal crises, such as the pandemic, the economic recession and racial injustices.

The Trump era has damaged the image of the United States, especially in recent weeks with the Republican attacks on democratic institutions by denying their defeat and, above all, after the assault on the Capitol by a mob cheered by the president.

“It will be a long time before we can credibly defend the rule of law “abroad, said former diplomat Richard Haass after the takeover of Congress.

That January 6, according to him, marked the beginning of a “post-American world, which is no longer characterized by the primacy of the United States.”

But for Thomas Wright of the Brookings Institution think tank, repairing democracy in the United States “is not incompatible with defending democracy elsewhere.” “The two go hand in hand,” he argued in The Atlantic magazine, stressing that Trumpism is not an exclusively American phenomenon.

AFP