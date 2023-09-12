Iran will again have access to 6 billion dollars (about 5.6 billion euros) in oil revenues that were previously frozen as a result of American sanctions against Iran. This is evident from an American government document seen by the Reuters news agency.

The release of the funds paves the way for the US-Iran prisoner swap that the two countries agreed to on August 10. Under that agreement, five Americans will be released in Iran in exchange for an unknown number of Iranians held in the US. The Americans are all in custody for alleged espionage. The Iranians released by America are being held for violating US sanctions against the Iranian regime.

According to the document, which was sent to congressional committees, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined that waiving sanctions is in the interest of US national security.

The transfer of the $6 billion and prisoner exchanges could take place as early as next week, sources familiar with the negotiations say. The Iranian funds are still tied up in accounts in South Korea. From there they can be transferred to Iranian-controlled accounts in Qatar. The condition for releasing the money is that "the funds can only be used for humanitarian trade," the document said.