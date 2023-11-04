North American legislation exempts packages worth up to US$800 sent to the country; local commerce highlights lack of equality

US retailers ask for changes to a rule (de minimis value – minimum value) that allows companies to e-commerce foreigners send orders of up to US$800 (approximately R$3,932) to the country without paying taxes. The measure has been in force for almost 100 years.

According to the North American newspaper New York Times, about 3 million shipments enter the US daily duty-free currently. Of these, half involve textile and clothing products.

North American commerce points to a lack of equality. There is an understanding that Chinese companies like Shein and Temu would ship underpriced products to customers in the United States.

Therefore, few of these packages would cost less than US$800. It is also suspected that the items that fall within the rule were produced by forced labor.

On June 22, the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party) prepared a report in which he points out that Shein and Temu were “probably” responsible for more than 30% of all packages up to US$800 sent to the United States. Here’s the complete (PDF – 537 kB) of the document.

In 2022, Shein opened a distribution center in the US state of Indiana to store products before shipping them to consumers. To the The New York Timesa company spokesperson stated that it prioritizes compliance with import rules, signaling that the company’s success does not depend on the standard.

A Shein vice president, in turn, said the company was “anxious” to discuss changes to the rule with US congressmen de minimis.

A Temu representative stated that the “Temu’s growth does not depend on de minimis policy” is that “supported any policy adjustments made by legislators that aligned with consumer interests.”

A group called Ship Safe Coalition (Ship Safety Coalition) proposed that the exemption rule of up to US$800 be extended to United States distribution centers located in foreign trade zones. In these locations, companies are required to immediately pay taxes on products shipped.

A American Apparel & Footwear Association (American Apparel and Footwear Association) collects information to make a recommendation to politicians in the coming weeks.

BRAZIL: SIMILAR SCENARIO

On August 1, the Brazilian government instituted the Remessa Compliance program, which exempts e-commerce foreign federal import tax (60%) on purchases up to US$50 (approximately R$245). Companies, however, have to pay 17% ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services), which is a state responsibility.

To access the exemption, foreign companies had to join the program. The government argues that companies were no longer paying taxes because they were dividing shipments into several packages that arrive in Brazil, as if they were sent by individuals. Therefore, they avoided taxation.

Therefore, the government assesses that the tax benefit for this type of consumption already existed. Purchases from Shopee, Shein and Aliexpress are among the companies that send the most products to Brazil.

The Secretary of the Federal Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas, stated that the Remessa Como program identified that a single person would have sent more than 16 million packages with international orders to Brazil. The tax authority defined the case as “debacle”. The statement was made during an FPE (Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front) event, on September 12, 2023.

BRAZILIAN RETAIL COMPLAINTS

The president of IDV (Institute for Retail Development), Jorge Gonçalves Filho, 70 years old, states that the adherence of national companies in the sector to Remessa Conformo can lead them to operate in border countries. The measure would be due to the government program exempting e-commerce foreign federal import tax (60%) on purchases up to US$50.

“If I take my operation to a border country and bring [os produtos] With zero taxes, all companies, especially large ones, have an obligation to study. They have an obligation to take the program, analyze it and see if it is viable.”said in an interview with Power360.

