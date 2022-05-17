The United States announced on Monday (May 16, 2022) the lifting of restrictions imposed on Cuba by former President Donald Trump. The changes include an increase in the offer of flights, ease of obtaining visas and removal of the value limit for transferring money to the Caribbean island.

The purpose of the amendments, according to a statement from US State Department spokesman Ned Price, is “further support the Cuban people by providing them with additional tools to pursue a life free from the oppression of the Cuban government and pursue more economic opportunities”.

Read the announced measures:

facilitate the family reunification : increase the capacity of consular services. Limited processing of immigrant visas resumed in Havana on May 3, 2022;

: increase the capacity of consular services. Limited processing of immigrant visas resumed in Havana on May 3, 2022; facilitate the educational and professional connections from Cuba to the US: provide scheduled and chartered flights to locations other than the capital Havana;

from Cuba to the US: provide scheduled and chartered flights to locations other than the capital Havana; Increase the support for independent Cuban entrepreneurs : encouraging commercial opportunities outside the state sector; access to cloud technology, application programming interfaces and e-commerce platforms; expanding support for additional payment options for internet-based activities, electronic payments and business with independent Cuban entrepreneurs; expanding access to microfinance and training;

: encouraging commercial opportunities outside the state sector; access to cloud technology, application programming interfaces and e-commerce platforms; expanding support for additional payment options for internet-based activities, electronic payments and business with independent Cuban entrepreneurs; expanding access to microfinance and training; To guarantee financial remittances “without enriching those who commit human rights abuses”: remove the current limit on family remittances of US$1,000 per quarter per sender-recipient pair and authorize donor remittances (ie from non-family members), which will support independent Cuban entrepreneurs; encourage increased accessibility to the Cuban market.

The US government stressed, however, that the new measures do not change the restrictive policy that prevents US companies and citizens from doing business with Cuban military and government-aligned companies. These organizations will remain in Cuba Restricted List.

Price also said that Washington continues to ask the “release of imprisoned opponents” by the regime, the “respect for the fundamental freedoms of the Cuban people” and permission for people “determine your own future”.

“With these actions, we intend to support Cubans’ aspirations for freedom and greater economic opportunities so they can lead successful lives at home.”he added.

According to the statement, the changes will be implemented soon, but do not have a specific date to take effect.

In the campaign for the 2020 presidential elections, Biden had promised to resume proximity to Cuba. Fulfillment of the promise came to a halt in the face of the repression of anti-government protests that took to the streets of Cuba in 2021. At the time, the US imposed new sanctions for the arrest of protesters.

In April, representatives of the 2 countries met in Washington to discuss immigration issues.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez wrote in twitter that the announced measures are a “limited step in the correct direction”, but reinforce that “Neither the objectives nor the main instruments of the failed US policy against Cuba have changed”.