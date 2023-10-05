The United States government will resume deportation flights to Venezuela, after years of freezing the practice, as a measure to dissuade migration towards its southern border, authorities announced this Thursday (5).

Venezuela has agreed to receive citizens who are deported from the US, something that was not possible until now, as Washington and Caracas broke diplomatic relations in 2019 and the South American country is subject to strong economic sanctions.

The US did not elaborate on how it got Venezuela to agree to deportation flights again.

American authorities limited themselves to declaring that they have been asking Nicolás Maduro’s regime for “a long time” to “receive its citizens”.

For its part, the State Department said the decision was made after a “high-level discussion” this Wednesday (4), in Mexico City, between the governments of the US, Mexico, Colombia and Panama on how to “address irregular migration” in the region.

The announcement comes amid an increase in arrests of people trying to cross the US-Mexico border irregularly, with more than 180,000 migrants detained in August alone.

Venezuelans are one of the groups that contributed to this increase: in June, 11,506 Venezuelans were detained and in August this number rose to 22,172.

Until then, American authorities could not deport to Venezuela Venezuelans who did not meet the requirements to legally remain in the United States.

However, under an agreement with Mexico, the United States had the possibility of returning a certain number of Venezuelans per month across the border. This practice, according to authorities, will continue to accompany deportation flights.

The US has already identified “several individuals” in its custody who will be sent back to Venezuela on a first deportation flight “in the coming days”, they added.

This decision, explained one of the sources, shows the US’s commitment “to impose consequences for irregular border crossers”.

“It is a direct consequence for individuals who have not taken advantage of the legal migration pathways we have expanded,” the official said.

Since October last year, Joe Biden’s government has implemented a humanitarian authorization program, known as “parole”, which allows Venezuelans who have a sponsor in the US to travel to the country.

At the same time, last week, temporary protected status (TPS) was extended to Venezuelans who arrived in the US before July 31, allowing them to have legal status.

However, the law stipulates that you can only request asylum when you are already in American territory, which is why people seeking this protection try to present themselves at the southern border of the USA.

Since May of this year, the US government has imposed a series of measures that restrict access to asylum at the border, requiring people to make an appointment on an app called CBP One, to request protection at different ports of entry.