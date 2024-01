US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/AL DRAGO

The United States returned to bombing Yemeni Houthi militia targets this Tuesday (16) in response to new attacks carried out by this group against vessels sailing through the Red Sea.

The US military Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement that in an operation it destroyed four ballistic missile systems that the Houthis were going to use against ships in the Red Sea.

The American attack took place at around 4:15 am, Sanaa time, and adds to the bombings that the US and the United Kingdom carried out last week against the group that is supported and financed by Iran.

Hours after the US military destroyed the four systems, the Houthis fired missiles at a ship carrying grain, but it was able to continue its journey without anyone being injured, Centcom reported.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on the vessel, the Greek cargo ship Zografia, which was bound for Israel, and accused the crew of having rejected several warnings to change its route.

In recent weeks, Yemen's Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, have intensified attacks in the Red Sea against ships that could have some type of connection with Israel, acting, according to them, in “response to Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip” in the context Israel's offensive against the terrorist group Hamas, which also has Iranian support.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan predicted this Tuesday at the Davos Forum in Switzerland that Houthi attacks will continue in the region, despite US and UK bombings, and called for a global response to these attacks. aggressions.