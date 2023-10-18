The United States has further restricted exports to China of semiconductors and other key technologies to prevent the Asian country from advancing in the artificial intelligence sector.

The restrictions aim to reinforce the regulations that were announced in October last year, explained the Department of Commerce in a statement sent to the EFE Agency this Wednesday (18).

The United States argues that these advanced artificial intelligence technologies, based on semiconductors, represent a threat to the country’s security, as China could use them to improve the speed and precision with which it makes military decisions.

Washington’s restrictions focus on advanced semiconductors, which are the brains behind next-generation computer systems, including advanced linguistic models and other artificial intelligence applications.

Specifically, these new rules affect, among others, Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, the main supplier of chips for training advanced artificial intelligence models and the sixth most valuable company in the world, reported The Washington Post.

Previously, Nvidia could export some chips to China that enable the development of artificial intelligence, but these materials will also be restricted.

Since taking office in the White House in January 2021, US President Joe Biden has sought to limit China’s access to critical technologies in an effort to prevent the Asian country from catching up to the US in semiconductor development.

Biden sees China as the USA’s biggest competitor, but he does not want this competition to end in open conflict and, to this end, he has intensified diplomatic contacts with the Asian giant in recent months.