Dhe US restricts US investment in Chinese technology sectors. Among other things, the areas of semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing are affected, as the US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday. A government official said the move was aimed at preventing China from obtaining and using “the most advanced technologies” to advance its military modernization “and undermine US national security.”

The actions of President Joe Biden’s administration are likely to further strain already strained US-China relations. Washington and Beijing have crossed paths on numerous issues for years.

Among other things, it is about trade issues and the dispute over Taiwan. The US government sees the economically and militarily emerging China as the greatest geopolitical challenge in the world.