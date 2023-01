How did you feel about the content of this article?

Nicolás Maduro, dictator of Venezuela, speaking on November 30, 2022. | Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

The United States responded to the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, who will keep “intact” its policy of sanctions against the South American country until concrete steps are taken for the “return to democracy”.

“As long as Maduro and his followers continue to repress the Venezuelan people and divert resources to corrupt practices, we will continue to pressure the regime with sanctions,” a spokesman for the US State Department told the report on Monday.

Last Thursday (12) Maduro asked US President Joe Biden to lift “all sanctions” applied to Venezuela that, according to him, are “criminal”.

In his response, the US State Department spokesman urged Maduro to sit down with the opposition Unitary Platform to “solve Venezuela’s problems and restore democracy and the rule of law” in the country.

“Our policy of sanctions against Venezuela remains intact. We will continue to impose sanctions on Venezuela to support the return to democracy,” he stressed.

Last week, Maduro said that over the past eight years “imperialism and its weak and extremist lackeys have stolen from Venezuela the sum of US$ 411 million a day”, which he described as “criminal theft”.

The Biden administration has conditioned sanctions relief to agreements that Maduro makes with the opposition in the negotiations that are taking place in Mexico City.

The United States failed to recognize Juan Guaidó’s interim presidency in Venezuela two weeks ago, but it also does not recognize Maduro’s government as legitimate.