The draft resolution, presented by the United States, for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza was rejected this Friday, March 22, in the UN Security Council. Although most member countries voted in favor of the measure, the text was not endorsed due to the veto of Russia and China.

International diplomacy fails to reach an agreement to unanimously call for an end to hostilities in Gaza.

The organization failed to approve this Friday, March 22, the resolution that called for an “immediate” ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, as part of an agreement for the release of hostages.

The text, presented by the United States Government, It was not endorsed after Russia and China, countries that have the right to veto in the organization, blocked the measure.

“The vast majority of this Council voted in favor, but unfortunately Russia and China decided to exercise the veto, and now Russia and China must give explanations for that subtraction, but there are two cynical reasons behind those votes. First, Russia and China still do not condemn the Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7, can we get over that for a moment? (…) The second reason is not only cynical, but insignificant, simply that Russia and China do not want to vote for a resolution that was designed by the United States, because they would rather see us fail than see this Council succeed, even when there have been inclusive meetings for weeks,” said US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

'It's not just cynical, it's also petty… Russia and China simply do not want to sign a resolution penned by the US.' US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield reacts to the two countries vetoing the Gaza ceasefire motion. https://t.co/52wgJAnl13 📺Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/uwqKz8zmtS — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 22, 2024



The resolution called for an “immediate and sustained ceasefire” that would last approximately six weeks and would protect civilians and allow the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Russia's ambassador to the organization, Vassily Nebenzia, assured that the resolution was extremely “politicized” and contained an effective green light for Israel to mount a military operation in Rafah.

News in development…

With AP and Reuters