A California court approved the $ 650 million proposed by the American company Facebook to settle a class action lawsuit against Illinois residents over the company’s use of facial recognition technology.

As writes Chicago TribuneIn 2015, plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit against Facebook, accusing the company of breaking the law for using facial recognition technology to collect biometric data.

In particular, users of the social network said that the system of facial recognition in photos, which was used by Facebook, allows its administration to collect and store biometric data, such as eye color.

According to the judge’s decision, each of the 1.6 million residents of the state who went to court will receive at least $ 345 in compensation from Facebook. At the same time, it is noted that part of the funds will go to pay for the work of lawyers.

Judge James Donato called the settlement of the lawsuit a major victory for consumers in terms of protecting personal data in the digital space.

Earlier, Facebook agreed to pay $ 550 million to settle claims of Illinois residents who accused it of illegally collecting biometric data from users of the social network.