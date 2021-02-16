White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Tuesday that the United States reserves the right to respond to a missile attack near the American base in Iraqi Erbil. TASS…

According to her, the American side, together with its partners from Iraq, is now establishing the circle of persons involved in the shelling. At the moment, as noted by Psaki, Washington does not have specific data.

The White House spokeswoman also clarified that as a result of this attack, according to preliminary data, one civilian was killed, in addition, several representatives of the international coalition were injured, including an American soldier and a number of United States specialists.

“As always, the President of the United States, the administration reserves the right to respond at the right time and in the right form,” the spokeswoman said.

We will remind, the incident in the area of ​​Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan, where the American military base is located, happened on Monday evening. It was reported that at least three rockets were fired in this direction. One person became a victim of shelling, six more were injured.