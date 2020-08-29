The US is still unable to get the corona virus under control. Researchers have meanwhile observed a second infection in a patient.

Coronavirus pandemic: The USA seems overwhelmed by the global corona crisis and has the most Covid 19 deaths and infections to complain about.

Now they should Corona testing guidelines become less strict in the USA – Top virologist Anthony Fauci is horrified.

A Research group from Nevada apparently first entered the United States a second Coronavirus infection observed in one patient.

from Nevada apparently first entered the a second observed in one patient. Here are the basic facts about the Coronavirus* and the Corona-News Germany.

Update from August 29, 9:04 a.m .: US researchers apparently have a second infection with the in a study Coronavirus proven in a person who is already familiar with the virus infected and was considered recovered. How bild.de reported, it is a research group from the University of Nevada. The study was at the prestigious Trade journal “The Lancet” submitted, but not yet independently checked. It would be the first scientific observation of a second infection in the United States.

Should the study results prove to be valid, this would provide a further indication that the immunitythat after a Covid-19 disease against that virus developed could not persist over a longer period of time. The study also states that the second illness the examined person was heavier than the first Course of disease. However, it is still completely unclear whether a causal relationship can be developed from this observation.

Update from August 27, 10.12 a.m.: The US health agency CDC has her Guidelines For coronavirus tests softened – according to media reports under pressure from President Donald Trump. So far, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended a test for anyone who has had close contact with an infected person. Well need contact persons without symptoms no more “necessarily” a test. Medical professionals like the renowned virus expert and presidential advisor Anthony Fauci criticized the new test strategy.

So far, the CDC had all Contact persons recommended a test. Because people without symptoms of the disease could spread the virus, it was “important” to quickly identify and test contact persons of infected people, the agency said. As of this week, the CDC website says who is at least 15 minutes Having stayed near an infected person for a long time, but showing no symptoms myself, does not “necessarily” need a test.

Corona in the USA: test guidelines softened – virologist Fauci rejects representation by Trump minister

At first it remained unclear why and on what basis the test guideline was changed. A representative from the Ministry of Health said that the experts at the are “as always” Corona crisis team of the White House been consulted. The ministry representative Brett Giroir added that Fauci had also seen the plans.

However, Fauci rejected this representation. “I was under general anesthesia in the operating room and was not involved in any discussion or advice on the new test recommendations,” said the head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIH) in the transmitter CNN. Fauci had had an operation on Thursday last week. That in the Corona crisis known worldwide Immunologists a polyp on the vocal cords had to be removed.

According to media reports, the corona test guidelines in the USA were softened under pressure from President Donald Trump. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Corona in the USA: Virologist Fauci “worried” about new test strategy

Fauci was also “worried” about the consequences of the new test strategy. “I worry that it will mislead people into believing that asymptomatic spread is not a big problem. But it is, “said Fauci, who repeatedly corrects misleading statements made by President Trump.

Other health experts were also stunned. Estimated 40 to 50 percent of all infected asymptomaticthe tweeted Medical doctor Leana Wen of the George Washington University. Anyone who has been exposed to the virus should know this in order to protect their family and the public. “The question arises: Was this change made because we weren’t sufficient tests asked Wen.

I still can’t make sense of @CDCgov change in guidance. An estimated 40-50% of people with # covid19 are asymptomatic. Those exposed to the virus need to know to protect their family members & the public. One has to wonder: is this change because we don’t have enough tests? pic.twitter.com/BfdaPDO9zF – Leana Wen, MD (@DrLeanaWen) August 26, 2020

Either CNN as well as the New York Times reported that the CDC health agency changed its guidelines under pressure from President Trump. The Republican has repeatedly complained that the US has such high infection rates because of so much testing. This leaves his country and government in a bad light.

Corona in the USA: California wants to double the daily number of tests

Update from August 27th, 9.46am: After the rise in new coronavirus infections * will California his Test capacities expand significantly. The US west coast state will be running the daily number of tests over the next few months double, announced Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday. A new laboratory should be set up daily 150 .00 additional tests make and within 24 to 48 hours deliver the results. Newsom also tweeted this:

NEW: CA is DOUBLING our testing capacity and SIGNIFICANTLY bringing down wait times and cost. – Adding up to 150,000 tests per day

– Guaranteeing 24-48 hour turnaround time. Because access to # COVID19 testing should be given. – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 26, 2020

At the moment in California every day 100,000 tests carried out, but the waiting time for results is on average seven daysNewsom continued. Since the outbreak of the pandemic are in the most populous US state – with a population of just under 40 million – nearly 11 million tests have been performed. According to information on Wednesday, there are more than 680,000 known corona cases in California, and a good 12,500 people have died of coronavirus infection.

In mid-July, after an increase in infections and deaths, the state reversed many easing of its corona requirements. Bars and Cinemas had to close, restaurants are no longer allowed to serve guests in closed rooms.

Corona: Trump speaks of a “historic breakthrough” – new method should reduce death rate enormously

Original report from August 24th: Washington – The United States are still one of the countries worst hit by the corona pandemic. president Donald Trump is now opening new guns: He gives clearance for Blood plasma treatments. However, some experts are skeptical – there is still no scientific one proof about the effect.

Corona in the USA: Trump dares to venture into blood plasma therapy – experts warn

Actionism or a saving strategy? Donald Trump doesn’t skimp on promising words. He speaks of a “historic breakthrough“, The therapy is exactly what he has been looking for for a long time. The President could deal with one Emergency approval push through. It allows corona infected people to be treated with antibody plasma. Minister of Health Alex Azar gives hope: The Death rate is said to be up to with the plasma treatment 35 percent be lowered.

TRUMP: “We have a truly historic announcement in our battle against the China Virus that will save countless lives. The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization … for convalescent plasma” pic.twitter.com/2xIxZdIxVQ – Breaking911 (@ Breaking911) August 23, 2020

But how does the treatment with blood plasma work? Due to the lack of a vaccine *, infected people should antibody given by people who have already been infected with the virus. This is intended to stimulate the formation of its own antibodies. So far, however, research is still being conducted into whether such a therapy can really lower the death rate. There is still no scientifically recognized evidence.

Corona in the US: Trump wants vaccine by the elections

The United States also apparently wants to rush ahead with the approval of a vaccine. According to the Financial Times the accelerated approval of an agent from the company “AstraZeneca“Discussed. It is a much speculated goal to be able to present a vaccine before the elections at the beginning of November. Health experts criticize such a move.

In the US, around 45,000 new infections reported. Overall already lie 5.7 million Infections. 176,000 deaths are associated with Covid-19. The authorities in Europe are also extremely concerned – there was another hotspot in France recently. Will Corona cost Trump the election victory? His opponent lies in the current polls Joe Biden front. Recently, however, his lead melted significantly. Trump’s advisor Kellyanne Conway has resigned. The lawyer was the campaign manager and later one of the most important advisors to the US president. Meanwhile, a Trump supporter caused a scandal on German TV with a Hitler comparison.

