Victoria Krumbeck

Researchers made a surprising discovery. A species thought to be long extinct has been found off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Munich/Santa Barbara – Unfortunately, reports of the extinction of certain species keep appearing. It is all the more gratifying that researchers in the US state of California have found a species that was actually considered extinct for almost 30,000 years. A researcher made the joyful discovery as early as 2018. At the beginning of November, a scientific paper was published that showed the surprising find.

Spectacular find: Species reappeared after almost 30,000 years

“It’s not all that common to find a species first known from the fossil record alive, especially in a region as well-studied as Southern California,” said co-author Jeff Goddard, a research associate at the Marine Science Institute University of California at Santa Barbara. In a Report from the university the researcher commented on the results. The study was on ZooKeys released.

Goddard made the find back in 2018. At that time he was looking for slugs during low tide when he found two translucent shells under a stone at Naples Point. The shell of the animals was only ten millimeters long. It wasn’t until the shells put out a white-striped foot that he knew he’d never seen anything like it. Goddard showed pictures of the animals to Paul Valentich-Scott, curator emeritus of malacology at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. He was also very surprised by the find. “I know the seashell family on the US coast very well. I had never seen anything like it before,” says the researcher.

Surprising find after almost 30,000 years: Species not extinct after all?

Valentich-Scott wanted to see the animals with his own eyes. But it was not until many months later that Goddard again managed to find a specimen. Both considered having found a new species. But to confirm this suspicion, researchers had to search the scientific literature from 1758 to the present day. In 1937 they finally found what they were looking for. But instead of seeing live animals, they found an image of a fossil. It was “Bornia cooki”, which was estimated to be around 28,000 years old. The genus name was later changed to Cymatioa cooki.

After several studies and comparisons, the two researchers were sure that they had rediscovered the species. Still, the question remained as to how the shell could have remained undiscovered for so long. “There is such a long history of shelling and malacology in Southern California that […] it’s hard to believe nobody found even our little cuties’ shells,” Goddard said.

Species undiscovered for almost 30,000 years: heat wave could be the cause of the find

He hypothesized that the clams arrived on the Santa Barbara coast as plankton larvae. The reason for this could have been a marine heat wave from 2014 to 2016. Such heat waves allow many marine species to expand their range northward. Given the growth rate and longevity of the clams, this could explain why no one had discovered the clams before 2018. Goddard himself has been collecting nudibranchs at Naples Point since 2002.

The Pacific coast of the Mexican state of Baja California has wide tidal fields. They can stretch for miles, Goddard explained. “I suspect that ‘Cymatioa cooki’ probably lives down there in close association with animals that burrow under these boulders.” Ultimately, there is no conclusive explanation as to why the mussels went undetected for so long. It’s always gratifying.

