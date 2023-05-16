Usa, lives underwater for 75 days at a depth of nine meters and breaks all world records

Lives for 75 days under waterin a room nine meters deep. The record for staying in an unpressurized environment belongs to Joseph Dituri, professor and researcher in Biomedical Engineering at the University of South Florida and former US Navy diver. Dituri has been in the area for about two and a half months Jules Undersea Lodgea sort of mini-apartment of 55 square meters located in the heart of a lagoon in the archipelago of the Florida Keys, in the United States. The goal of this experiment is to study the long-term effects on human health living in hyperbaric environments. So, day after day, it is Dituri himself who bears witness to everything, posting videos and shots on his social profiles.

Before him, to establish the previous record of 73 days, two biologists from Tennessee thought about it in 2014, always in the same place and at the same depth. Dituri’s goal is to stay underwater for at least 100 days. The biomedical engineer hopes that the data collected on his body while underwater can be useful for treating certain conditions, such as brain injuries, as such pressure could also slow down the processes related to aging and improve longevity. However, the threats they are quite a few.

The underwater chamber has large transparent walls, but nine meters deep only reaches the half the sunlight to which we are usually exposed. For this reason, among the problems he is surely going to encounter there is one lack of exposure to sunlightwhich is mainly responsible for the synthesis of vitamin D. Furthermore, the psychological factor linked to prolonged isolation in a reduced environment. Nonetheless, the biomedical engineer is very active on social networks. As he himself says, in fact, his days start very early (at 05:00 in the morning) to do physical activity. At the moment the thing he misses the most is “literally the sun”.





