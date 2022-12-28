The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) announced this Wednesday (28.Dec.2022) that it will be required from January 5, 2023, to present a covid-19 test with a negative result to enter the United States. The rule only applies to travelers coming from China, Hong Kong and Macau. Here’s the full (110 KB, in English).

Passengers on flights from the locations must take the exam “administered and monitored by a telehealth service or a provider licensed and authorized by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)” no later than 2 days prior to travel to the US.

The CDC has determined that the requirement applies to any traveler coming from the “regardless of nationality and vaccination status”. Passengers departing from China, Hong Kong and Macau to another country, but with a stopover in the US, must also present the exam.

As for travelers who received a diagnosis of contamination by covid more than 10 days before the flight, they can present a document attesting to the recovery of the disease instead of the test result.

In addition, the US Department of Health will require airlines to charge passengers to present mandatory documentation before boarding or deny boarding to travelers who do not comply with the established rules.

The measures adopted in the US are similar to those established by the governments of Japan and Malaysia. Countries require a negative test result for the disease and new screening and surveillance measures, respectively.

The new travel precautions were based on consultations with public health experts and international partners. The talks were prompted, in part, by concerns over the lack of genomic sequencing data that could help identify the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus. The information is from the agency Bloomberg.

US officials told the news agency that the US is concerned about the rise in cases of covid in China. They also criticized what they called the Chinese government’s lack of transparency about data on the spread of the coronavirus.

Xi Jinping’s government suspended the policy of “covid zero” in the country after a series of public protests. The end of the measures had an impact on the increase in contagions and caused China to face a covid outbreak.

It is estimated that up to 248 million people, or about 18% of the Chinese population, have been infected with the new coronavirus. On December 25th, the NHC (National Health Commission) of China has announced that it will no longer release daily covid numbers in the country.