Tesla and other automakers with power-assisted steering systems must report any serious accidents to authorities, according to a safety order issued on Tuesday (29).

Manufacturers will have 24 hours to report any incident involving victims under the new policy.

The rule also applies to cases involving an injury that requires medical attention, a towed vehicle, the deployment of an airbag, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

“By requiring crash reports, the agency will have access to critical data that will help quickly resolve the security issues that these automated systems can generate,” said acting agency administrator Steven Cliff.

“Data collection will help build public confidence that the federal government is closely monitoring the safety of automated vehicles,” he added.

After several incidents, security experts have claimed to regulate systems such as automatic driving.

The lawsuits increased in April after the fatal fall of a Tesla who, according to police, had no driver. The company stated that the autopilot was not related to the accident and believes that there was certainly a person behind the wheel.

Tesla’s technology also attracted unwanted publicity from Consumer Reports magazine examiners, who demonstrated how you can “cheat” with Tesla’s “autopilot” by driving the vehicle with no one behind the wheel.

On its website, Tesla said that despite the name, the “autopilot” requires a human driver.

An NGO that oversees automobile safety welcomed the measure announced by the authorities. The organization argued that the accident reports will allow “the monitoring of technologies being tested on US routes with little surveillance due to minimal data collection.”

