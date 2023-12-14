Hunder Biden made his way to the Capitol on Wednesday. Before the congress he addressed the waiting journalists. In the House of Representatives, the Republican inquisitors were waiting for the president's son. They had summoned him to give evidence – behind closed committee doors. But that's exactly what the 53-year-old defendant, who appeared with his lawyer, didn't want. He said he came to testify publicly to prevent his words from being distorted. It was a little show for the cameras – in front of and in the congress building.

Majid Sattar North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Hunter Biden chose the public forum: he admitted to making mistakes in financial matters. But his father had nothing to do with his business. The fact that the Republicans only wanted to question him, Hunter, in a non-public manner was part of a years-long campaign intended to harm his father. This was driven by Donald Trump, who repeatedly asked: “Where is Hunter?” Well: “I’m here”. He is ready. “What are they afraid of?” Hunter Biden asked. Then he and his lawyer left the square in front of the Capitol. The Republicans watched the performance on television.

Further charges for tax crimes

Last week, charges were brought against the president's son in a second case: for tax offenses. Special prosecutor David Weiss accuses Hunter Biden of failing to pay federal taxes for several years, but instead spending millions on an “extravagant lifestyle” with sex clubs, escorts, drugs and luxury. In September, Hunter Biden had already been charged with violating firearms regulations: as a drug addict, he should not have been in possession of a weapon.

In front of the Capitol, Hunter Biden counterattacked: He was proud of his studies at Georgetown and Yale Law School. Also on his work as a businessman and his various supervisory board positions. Then: During his drug addiction he behaved irresponsibly. He appeared to admit mistakes. He is responsible for this. And he will be held accountable for this. He did not become more specific in view of the criminal proceedings underway against him.







“My father had no financial involvement in my business”

But Hunter Biden added: “Let me be as clear as possible: My father had no financial involvement in my business” – not in his law work, not in his work for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, not in his partnership with a Chinese one businessman and also not in his investments, neither in America nor abroad. The initiation of impeachment investigations against his father is therefore completely absurd. Republicans James Comer, chairman of the House Control Committee, and Jim Jordan, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, have no decency.

The two committee chairmen, of course, assume that the “Biden family” is corrupt and that Hunter, with the knowledge of Joe Biden, sold access to him when he was vice president. The judiciary has not yet accused Hunter Biden of this. And even some moderate Republicans say it may be that Hunter Biden was bragging about his father and promising access. There is no evidence that the current president was involved.

Republicans threaten legal action

Comer was unimpressed after Hunter Biden's appearance. It is unacceptable for him to resist the summons. The president's son does not determine the rules of his questioning. There is no right to special treatment. Therefore, proceedings for contempt of Congress will be initiated. At the end of this, Hunter Biden could be forced to testify in court. Of course, Hunter Biden argues that he is willing to testify, but is demanding a public meeting. He distrusts the Republicans. These could then only puncture parts of his statement to the public and thus distort it. Jordan, meanwhile, said without giving lawmakers the opportunity to question Hunter Biden behind closed doors first, public testimony would only produce “speeches.” But you want facts.







US House of Representatives approves impeachment investigation

As expected, on Wednesday afternoon the Republican MPs decided to formally initiate the House of Representatives' impeachment investigation against the president, which involves allegations of corruption. The parliamentary investigation against Joe Biden has been ongoing since September. However, the then speaker of the first chamber of Congress, Kevin McCarthy, had renounced a formal mandate for this – also because he feared that he would not achieve the necessary majority, as some Republicans had doubts about the procedure. The new speaker Mike Johnson was able to dispel concerns within his own group. The previously skeptical Republicans made it clear that for now it was only a matter of formalizing the investigation, but not of initiating impeachment proceedings. On the surface, the vote was just a formality. In fact, the Republicans were sharpening their weapons for the election year. The president called the move a “political stunt.”