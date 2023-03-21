Et hadn’t even come to the possible indictment of Donald Trump, the Republicans in the House of Representatives launched a frontal attack on the New York District Attorney’s Office. Just as spokesman Kevin McCarthy had wished for just a few hours after Trump’s protest call for the alleged arrest this Tuesday. On four pages, the deputies accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of a politically motivated prosecution. He was reportedly in the process of “committing an unprecedented abuse of prosecutor’s powers.”

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

The letter, released Monday, was signed by the chairs of three powerful committees: Jim Jordan of the Judiciary Committee, James Comer of the Audit Committee, and Bryan Steil of the Administration Committee. In connection with the case, they want to investigate “how the funds approved by Congress for public safety” are used by law enforcement agencies. After being asked to take this step, McCarthy admitted that he did not know whether federal funds were actually being used to investigate Trump – but that is why investigations are needed.

On Monday, the spokesman then also defended the unusual step taken by the three committee chairs: the Republicans would only “ask questions”. There is nothing wrong with that. Bragg is playing a “political game”. However, when asked about Trump’s call for protests, McCarthy said, “We want calm out there” and “no violence.” Congressmen want to subpoena DA Bragg for an interview and also want to see correspondence between his office and the Justice Department. According to the letter, after years of investigations, a “new legal theory” is now being used that has never been applied before. According to media reports, prosecutors could charge Trump with forging documents and violating the Campaign Finance Act.

Who is Alvin Bragg?

The Democrats in the House of Representatives on Monday criticized “interference in ongoing investigations” by the Republicans. A spokesman for the Manhattan Attorney’s Office, responding to the letter, said it would not be intimidated by “attempts to subvert justice” or “baseless allegations” to prevent it from applying the law fairly. An indictment against Trump would be historic: an American president has never been indicted. However, an indictment or even a conviction would not constitute a constitutional threat to his candidacy or renewed presidency.







Democratic District Attorney Bragg has become the target of all Republican criticism. Bragg grew up in the Harlem district of New York, and it was there that he made the experiences that would shape his professional career: he looked down the barrel of a pistol six times in Harlem, during robberies and police checks. He has seen a murder victim and taken a family member out of prison on bail, he says again and again in interviews. All of this gave him a “deep understanding of the injustices and inequalities” that are ingrained in America’s justice system.



Republican and Donald Trump supporters protest in front of Alvin Bragg’s office

:



Image: AP



Bragg’s most prominent case – the possible indictment Trumps – now of course has little to do with street crime. But during the investigations by the Manhattan public prosecutor’s office into Trump’s company last year, Bragg emphasized that it was not just about tax offenses. It is also about “fraud, lies and greed”. As New York’s Deputy Attorney General, Bragg previously oversaw lawsuits against Trump’s companies and Harvey Weinstein.







Companions of the 49-year-old Bragg attest to an underlying sense of justice. When he took office in 2022, he said that his career was “inextricably intertwined with the goal of achieving security and justice”. Even at Harvard, where Bragg studied politics and law, a fellow student wrote about him in the student newspaper almost twenty years ago, it was fascinating how he moderated a heated argument. Bragg, then President of the Association of Black Students, was a “facilitator”.

However, Bragg, who is married with two children, does not shy away from confrontation. As a newly elected district attorney – the first black person to hold the office – he drew criticism by announcing that certain crimes, such as robberies, would no longer be punishable by imprisonment. The figures and his personal experience show that this makes the situation safer, he assured, but later had to retract a few points.

That’s one of the arguments Republicans are making against Bragg these days: instead of going after criminals, he’s after the former president. However, the prosecutor’s spokesman assured Monday they were following the law to find out the truth – “without fear or favours”.