The heated debate between former US President Donald Trump and Biden administration Vice President Kamala Harris in ABC Newson Tuesday night (10), received criticism from internet users and international newspapers regarding the participation of the moderators, accused of bias in favor of Harris.

The American conservative portal Daily Signal pointed out that “the moderators fact-checked former President Donald Trump every step of the way, while allowing his opponent to run amok on issues they think would benefit the Democratic Party.”

The anchors of the ABC NewsDavid Muir and Linsey Davis, interrupted the debate practically after each answer from the Republican to “check the facts”, creating an unfavorable and persecuting environment for Trump, according to the portal.

The fact-checks even included inaccuracies on the part of the moderators. For example, when Trump said that Democrats in some states support abortion in the ninth month of pregnancy, anchor Davis interrupted by saying that “there is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after birth.”

However, the portal pointed to the case of Minnesota, the home state of Harris’ running mate, Governor Tim Walz, where protections for children who survive abortions were revoked with state law SF 2995.

To the American portal National Reviewpro-life researcher Michael New wrote an article on the subject, pointing out that, “according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health, since Governor Walz was inaugurated in 2019, only eight babies have survived attempted abortions.”

On social media, the son of Republican candidate Donald Trump Jr. also criticized the mediators, saying that “only Trump was being checked” in the debate, while Kamala received lenient treatment.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas commented that in the debate “it was three against one. They continued to engage in so-called fact-checking of Donald Trump. They never did that with Kamala Harris.”

David Bossie, a former Trump adviser and Republican National Committee member from Maryland, said the anchors acted as “agents for the Harris campaign.”

The Republican candidate himself later expressed this view on his social network. Truth Social. “I thought this was my best debate EVER, mainly because it was THREE TO ONE!” Trump said.

Tuesday’s meeting was the only confirmed face-off between Trump and Harris ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5, although the former president has agreed to participate in debates on the network NBC and in Fox News. The Democrat also said she is open to a second debate.

A recent survey by the newspaper New York Timesin partnership with Siena Collegereleased on Sunday (8), showed that Trump has a slight advantage in the voting intentions of likely voters (remembering that in the United States voting is not mandatory), 48% against 47% registered for the Democratic candidate, which indicates a technical tie between the political opponents.

The numbers remain largely unchanged from the previous poll, conducted in late July, shortly after Joe Biden dropped out of the race for re-election.