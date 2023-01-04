Kevin McCarthy, leader of the Republican Party, is struggling to convince a rebellious minority of fellow Republicans to elect him to the lower house presidency. | Photo: EFE / Jesus Rosales

The new US deputies, chosen in the mid-term elections eight weeks ago, failed three times this Tuesday (3) in an attempt to reach a consensus on who will preside over the house. The country’s Chamber decided to postpone the election of its president until noon on Wednesday. Despite the new command of a slim majority of the Republican Party, the leader of the party, Kevin McCarthy (California), was unable to seduce a wing of its members. That wing preferred Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio or other names like Andy Biggs (Arizona) and Byron Donalds (Florida). Some even voted for Lee Zeldin (New York), whose term ended on the same day.

It is the first time that US deputies have needed a runoff to choose the leader of the house since 1923. Donalds, who switched his vote from McCarthy to Jordan in the third round of voting, explained on social media that “the reality is that the deputy Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have the votes,” proposing that the base convene before voting more often. The party leader needed 218 votes but lost 19 to the rebels in the first round. The number of rebels grew to the third.

Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican, voted three times for McCarthy but told reporters he may change his mind. There was a closed-door meeting before the votes. According to National Review and the CNN, the meeting was tense and McCarthy reportedly said he had given up negotiating with his detractors within the party. Internal opponents, now numbering 20, also became radicalized against him.

The broad consensus is healthy precisely because the majority won by the Republican Party was so small over the Democratic Party: just ten more deputies. The house has 435 voting seats. Republicans had expected a much better victory in the midterm elections. Donald Trump and his supporters took the blame for the mambembe victory even on a cover of the conservative newspaper new york post. Ro Khanna, a moderate Democratic congressman (California) who converges with Trump on issues such as the return of manufacturing jobs to the United States, said on the podcast by journalist Bari Weiss that the electorate has grown tired of the radicalism of Trump and his supporters, especially his insistence that the 2020 presidential election would have been fraudulent.