By Karen Freifeld and Sarah N. Lynch

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Representative George Santos, the son of Brazilian parents, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds in the latest setback to hit the newly elected Republican, who resisted calls to resign for lying about her resume.

The 13-count indictment, announced on Wednesday, accuses Santos, 34, of defrauding potential political supporters by laundering funds to pay for his personal expenses and illegally receiving unemployment benefits while employed.

He is also accused of making false statements to the Chamber of Deputies about his assets, income and debts.

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment accuse Santos of relying on repeated dishonesty and fraud to climb the halls of Congress and become rich,” Breon Peace, attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

“He used political contributions to line his pockets, illegally solicited unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives,” Peace said.

Santos’ office in Congress forwarded requests for comment to his attorney. A lawyer for Santos did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the indictment.

House Republican leaders, who control the House by a narrow margin of 222 to 213, have so far said they would avoid Santos’ trial. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday: “In America, you are innocent until proven guilty.”

Shortly after Santos was elected in 2022 to represent a wealthy area of ​​New York’s Long Island, the New York Times and other media outlets revealed that he had invented almost every aspect of his personal and professional history.

He has since admitted to fabricating much of his resume.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York and Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Reporting)