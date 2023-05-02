Linda Thomas-Greenfield will spend 3 days in the country with an agenda that includes War in Ukraine, democracy and climate change

The United States representative at the UN (United Nations), ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will make a 3-day visit to Brazil starting on Tuesday (May 2, 2023). She will meet with Minister Mauro Vieira (Foreign Relations) and with other representatives of the Brazilian government. Until this Monday (May 1st) the agenda of meetings was still under construction.

There are at least 4 items foreseen in conversations with representatives of the Brazilian government:

Ukraine war;

climate change;

gender equality;

strengthening of democracy.

The ambassador is the most senior representative of the US government to visit Brasilia after the visit of Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, on April 17. Lavrov said at Itamaraty that Brazil and Russia have visions “lined up” about the war.

Before, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had made several statements favorable to Russia. On April 16, the day before Lavrov’s arrival in Brasília, Lula stated in the United Arab Emirates that Ukraine and Russia were responsible for the conflict.

“LIKE A PARROT”

The US government criticized the meeting between Lula and Lavrov on the day of the Russian’s visit to Brasília. White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Lula repeated “Russian and Chinese propaganda like a parrot, without looking at the facts”.

Thomas-Greenfield’s conversation with representatives of the Brazilian government should be in a much more relaxed tone. The idea is to say that Brazil can help build a diplomatic solution for peace. It will also say that the UN Charter must be respected. This means condemning the invasion of another country’s territory.

The ambassador’s visit to Brazil was decided after the meeting of the country’s president, Joe Biden, with Lula in Washington in early February. She usually makes visits to other countries that are part of the UN Security Council. Brazil has occupied one of the rotating seats on the board since 2021.

AMAZON FUND

The mitigation of climate change is one of the most important topics of the ambassador’s visit. On April 20, the US government announced its intention to donate US$500 million to the Amazon Fund.

Thomas-Greenfield will fly from New York to Brasilia on a US government plane. The 1st appointment on Tuesday (2.May) will be a meeting with international relations students at the University of Brasília.

On Tuesday night (May 2) the ambassador will travel to Salvador (BA). On Wednesday night (May 3) she will return to Brasilia. She will have new meetings with government representatives on Thursday (May 4). In the evening, she will fly back to New York.