The United States on Friday reported a record increase in coca-growing areas and cocaine production in Colombia in 10 years, although it assured that “the anti-drug alliance” between the two countries remains firm.

By 2020, “coca growing and cocaine production numbers hit a record 245,000 hectares and 1,010 metric tons, respectively,” reported the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). This represents an increase from 2019, when 212,000 hectares of coca plantations and 936 metric tons of cocaine produced were recorded, and a peak in the last decade.

“These trends show the need to increase holistic approaches that combine economic development, increased government presence and citizen security,” ONDCP said in a statement. The office also pointed out that Colombia must increase “interdiction and eradication in key rural areas, to sustainably reduce cocaine production and build peace in conflict-affected areas.”

Although Colombia signed a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016, armed groups continue to fight for control of drug trafficking, including dissidents from this extinct guerrilla, the National Liberation Army (ELN) and criminal groups that originated of paramilitary groups.

The Joe Biden administration, however, recognized Colombia’s efforts in the fight against drugs. He noted that the government of Iván Duque reported on the manual eradication of a record 130,000 hectares of coca and the seizure of almost 580 metric tons of cocaine and cocaine base paste in 2020, despite the “increase in violence in rural areas and high Covid-19″ scores. “The US-Colombia anti-drug alliance remains strong,” ONDCP said.

The Duke government issued a statement highlighting the “huge challenge” posed by the fight against illicit drugs and the “decisive support” of the United States. He also highlighted that the ONCDP figures contrast with the reduction in coca growing areas reported in the last three years by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (Unodc), of 7% in 2020.

According to US estimates, Colombia remains the leading coca grower and cocaine producer in the Andean region. “We all must do more to stop drug trafficking,” said acting ONCDP director Regina LaBelle, who called for comprehensive approaches to strengthening local communities.

