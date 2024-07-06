NYT: Foreign mercenaries of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot dead a Russian prisoner

Foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as part of the Chosen Company unit took part in the executions of Russian prisoners in the special operations zone (SVO). About this told unit medic Kaspar Gross spoke to The New York Times (NYT).

According to him, after one of the clashes in August 2023, a wounded Russian fighter who needed medical assistance entered the enemy positions. While one mercenary was looking for bandages, two militants from the American-led The Chosen Company shot the unarmed man. Gross emphasized that he decided to talk to the NYT because of the ongoing unjustified killings.

“In the second episode, a Chosen Company fighter threw a grenade at a surrendering Russian soldier who had his hands up, killing him, according to a video seen by The Times. The Ukrainian military released the video of the episode to show off its ‘battle prowess’ but edited out the surrender itself,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that the Chosen Company militants talked about killing prisoners of war in group chats. In particular, such mentions were recorded in October last year.

Earlier, military expert Boris Rozhin wrote that Russian servicemen killed a Portuguese mercenary who executed a Russian prisoner in the special operation zone.