NYP: Obama Didn’t Endorse Kamala Harris Because He Thinks She’s Incompetent

Former US leader Barack Obama was furious over the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as a candidate for the post of head of state. This is writes The New York Post, citing a source in the family of the current owner of the White House, Joe Biden.

According to the source, Obama considers Harris incompetent and doubts her ability to defeat Republican Donald Trump. It is noted that for this reason, the former president did not support Harris’s candidacy.