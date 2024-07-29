WP: Musk urges billionaires to ask friends to vote for Trump

At one of the events, American entrepreneur Elon Musk called on billionaires to ask their friends to vote for the US presidential candidate, former US leader Donald Trump. This writes The Washington Post (WP) citing sources.

“Musk asked those in the room to tell their friends to vote for Trump,” the publication claims.

According to the publication, Musk made this appeal to participants of an event at the mansion of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz. The meeting was attended by billionaires and leading political strategists.

The publication also notes that the American businessman was “furious” at the approach of the US Democratic Party to the country’s social policy.

On July 13, it was reported that Musk made a donation to Trump’s election campaign.