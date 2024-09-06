CNN: US fears Russian sabotage and damage to underwater communications

The American authorities are allegedly recording an increase in Russian activity near international underwater communications and fear their deliberate damage, reported CNN, citing anonymous sources in the US government.

The author of the article does not provide any evidence of Russia carrying out such actions. “The US has noticed increased military activity by Russia around key underwater cables and believes that now Russia is even more likely to carry out sabotage,” the article says.

The source pointed to data on Russian ships patrolling near “critical maritime infrastructure.”

Earlier, the US stated that Russia was allegedly attempting to carry out acts of sabotage and diversion in a number of NATO countries, which they have been encountering more frequently recently.