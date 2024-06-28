CNN: Biden’s performance at the debate with Trump caused panic among Democrats

US President Joe Biden’s performance at the election debate with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump has caused panic in the Democratic Party. This told CNN TV channel, citing sources.

According to him, Democrats are concerned that Biden looks unfavorable compared to his opponent. It is noted that the president had to regain the trust of the Americans, but he failed in this task.

As a result of the debate, the question was raised privately about whether Biden should remain the Democratic presidential candidate, the material reports.