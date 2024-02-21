During the administration of US President Joe Biden, 7.2 million illegal migrants entered the United States, which exceeds the population of any of the 36 possible states. The TV channel reported this Fox News on Tuesday, February 20.

The authors of the article calculated that if all the illegal immigrants who entered the United States under Biden got together, they could found a city that would be the second largest in the entire country after New York.

“This unprecedented surge in illegal immigration is not an accident. This is the result of a deliberate policy choice by the Biden administration,” said Eric Ruark, research director at Numbers USA.

His nonprofit company develops and promotes immigration restrictions. However, according to Ruark, the current administration does not even comply with laws already passed and in force regarding border security.

“They sent the message that if you come to the United States illegally, if you abuse the asylum system, you will be released into the country and allowed to stay here, in most cases with a work permit,” said a spokeswoman for the Federation for American Immigration Reform ( FAIR) Ira Mehlman.

She believes Biden is deliberately failing to enforce immigration laws.

Earlier, on February 6, former US President Donald Trump suggested that the number of illegal migrants in the US by the end of the current American leader's presidential term would be 19 million people, which would exceed the population of New York State. He emphasized that many migrants enter the United States “from prisons, psychiatric institutions” and are “terrorists.”

Earlier, on February 2, The New York Times, citing anonymous officials, reported that the United States, after almost two years, decided to resume special flights that are intended to deport illegal migrants from the country to Mexico.

On January 31, Izvestia journalist Nikolai Masterov said that border guards had installed barriers along the US-Mexico border in Texas. The barriers were built 48 km long, contrary to the instructions of the federal authorities. It was also reported that the US Customs Border Protection suspended the operation of two railway bridges on the border with Mexico.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson on January 3 called Washington's current strategy on migration issues a lawlessness. After a trip to the state of Texas, which borders Mexico, he stressed that the American administration wants to confront a governor “who is trying to protect residents, do the right thing and provide security.”