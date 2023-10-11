US reports 22 American dead and 17 more missing in Hamas attacks

At least 22 American people have been killed in Israel due to attacks by Hamas, the fundamentalist Palestinian organization that commits terrorist acts and also has an administrative branch. This is reported by the US Department of State. 17 American citizens are also missing.

US President Joe Biden had previously said that there were US citizens among Hamas hostages, but did not provide any number or further details. In total, about 150 people kidnapped from Israel are being held hostage by Hamas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs increased the travel advice for Israel on Wednesday evening up to level 3. That means Americans are advised to reconsider their trip and make a contingency plan in case they do go and find themselves in an emergency situation.