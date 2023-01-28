Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

Split

Benjamin Hall was seriously injured in an attack in Ukraine. © Screenshot Fox News

American war reporter Benjamin Hall lost a leg and both feet in an attack in Ukraine. Now he’s back on live TV and reported on the worst day of his life.

New York City/ Ukraine – Reporter Bejamin Hall paid dearly for his involvement in the Ukraine war. The “Fox News” reporter was there, like many of his colleagues, to report on the horrors of war. During an attack by Russian forces in March 2022 near Kyiv, he was seriously injured, losing a leg, both feet, the function in one hand and the sight in one eye – just barely escaped with his life.

The vehicle, in which several journalists were traveling, came under Russian fire near Horenka. Two of his colleagues were less fortunate. Photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski (55) and Oleksandra Kuvschynove (24) lost their lives. Zakrzewski was a friend of Hall’s and saved his life in the attack, reports the New York Post. “We both lay by the car for 40 minutes talking, then he died,” Hall said. The surviving reporter was evacuated from the Ukraine war by a special unit and the Save Our Allies organization and taken to Texas, where he underwent multiple surgeries and treatments.

After the attack in Ukraine: reporters on live TV for the first time

Benjamin Hall was quiet for a year after that: no appearances, no posts on social media, nothing. The healing process overshadowed everything. On Thursday (January 26), the reporter came in for the first time since the attack. In the live program “Fox & Friends” of the conservative news channel Fox News, he tuned in to let viewers participate in his dramatic story. “I have one leg, no feet, only see out of one eye and have one working hand. I was completely burned and I still feel stronger and more confident than ever before,” said Hall, who switched on from London.

Reporter loses leg and feet in Ukraine

The most important lesson he learned from the terrible tragedy was that good times always follow hard times. “If you work hard […] you get where you want to go,” he emphasized.

He is particularly grateful for his three daughters, Hall explained in an interview. Several bombs fell right next to his car. When the second bomb fell, “everything went dark,” Hall recalls in the post. A vision of his daughters brought him back. He had this while fighting back to consciousness in the vehicle. “Dad, you have to get out of the car,” he recalls hearing their voices say. “I remember laying there in the middle of nowhere and thinking, ‘I’m coming home no matter what. If I have to crawl out of here, I’ll do it,'” he continues. His book “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to make it Home” was also inspired by this motivation.