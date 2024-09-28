Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

Storm Helene is wreaking havoc across the United States. While millions are without power, emergency services rescue dozens from the roof of a hospital.

Washington – According to US media reports, at least 40 people died in several states as a result of storm “Helene”. The devastation caused by the storm extends hundreds of kilometers inland from Florida in the south. In Tennessee, rescue teams were able to pull dozens of people to safety from a hospital roof. A TV presenter saves a woman from drowning.

Storm “Helene” causes flooding and power outages in the southeastern United States

On Thursday evening (local time, September 26, 2024), “Helene” made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida as a hurricane in the second highest category with constant wind speeds of up to 225 kilometers per hour. The storm then weakened to a tropical storm and continued north over the Appalachian Mountains. The US hurricane center continued to warn of life-threatening floods and landslides. Also US Vice President Kamala Harris warned: “The storm remains dangerous and deadly, it has cost lives and the risk of flooding remains high.”

On Friday were nationwide more than four million households without electricityas data from the website poweroutage.us showed. Homes were destroyed and entire communities were flooded. There were reports of people being killed or injured by fallen trees, and others dying in their vehicles and homes. Numerous roads were washed out and closed in the affected areas.

Rooftop evacuation and dam burst warnings in several US cities

In the small town of Erwin, Tennessee, severe flooding caused more than 50 people to climb onto the roof of a hospital to protect themselves from the floodwaters. Police and rescue workers were able to save the people with the help of a helicopter. Everyone was safely evacuated, as Senator Bill Hagerty announced on the short message service X (formerly Twitter).

The storm is also wreaking havoc on Treasure Island © Dave Decker/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

In North Carolina, authorities warned that a dam on Lake Lur could burst and urged residents of surrounding communities to seek safety. There were also calls for evacuation in Newport, Tennessee, a city with about 7,000 residents, because a dam was in danger of breaking. In both cases, the all-clear was later given.

Live presenter saves woman from floods in Atlanta

Reporter Bob van Dillen saves a woman from the floods © Fox Weather

Dramatic moments occurred during a live broadcast in Atlanta. “We have a situation here, we’ll get back to you straight away,” moderated reporter Bob van Dillen from Fox Weather his report quickly. He spotted a woman in the floods and rushed to help. Meanwhile, the camera continued to roll. The pictures show him carrying the woman to safety in chest-high water. “She was stuck in the car with her seat belt on and the water kept getting in. It was almost up to her neck,” reports the moderator. Bob van Dillen’s spectacular effort was watched live on television by spectators. The woman was later reunited with her husband, who thanked the presenter.

At least 44 deaths in the USA – no exact number yet known

After originally speaking of 20 victims, the German Press Agency reported on Saturday morning (September 28, 2024) that there were at least 44 deaths. At least 20 were counted in the state of South Carolina, including two firefighters. In addition, 15 people died in Georgia, seven in Florida, one death in North Carolina and one in Virginia. According to a representative of the disaster management agency Fema, “over 600 rescue operations” were carried out.

The exact number of deaths from the storm is still uncertain. During such storms, the extent of the destruction often only becomes apparent after days. Storm victims are often not discovered until the storm has passed and the water has receded. Only in MaSeveral people died in tornadoes in the western United States. (no/dpa)